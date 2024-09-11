Prudential PLC Buys 8,110 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

