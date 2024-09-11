Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,941 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aflac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Aflac by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 882,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AFL opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $111.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

