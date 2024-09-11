Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,473,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $429,454,000 after acquiring an additional 868,342 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

