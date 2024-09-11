Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

FDS stock opened at $440.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.27.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

