Prudential PLC Grows Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.25% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 469,740 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

ARKG opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

