Prudential PLC Has $3.11 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.