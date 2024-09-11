Prudential PLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Pool Stock Down 0.0 %

POOL stock opened at $346.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

