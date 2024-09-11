Prudential PLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,096 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

