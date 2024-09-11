Prudential PLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

