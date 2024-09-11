Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 439.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Reliance by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Reliance by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $271.25 on Wednesday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

