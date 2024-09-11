Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Allegion by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 54.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $136.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.83. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

