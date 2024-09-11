Prudential PLC Invests $4.19 Million in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 222,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.09% of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

ZK stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZK. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZK

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.