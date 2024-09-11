Prudential PLC Invests $4.19 Million in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 222,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.09% of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 2.6 %
ZK stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.24.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Profile
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.
