Prudential PLC Purchases 3,044 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Prudential PLC grew its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.08% of BellRing Brands worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

