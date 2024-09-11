Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,642,000 after purchasing an additional 457,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $358,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 447,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Logitech International by 99.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $90.03. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

