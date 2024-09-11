Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Datadog by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $293,875.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 197,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,677,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,156 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,481 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.88, a P/E/G ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

