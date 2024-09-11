Prudential PLC Sells 157 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

