Prudential PLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $545.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $566.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

