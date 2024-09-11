Prudential PLC Sells 796 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,308,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $484.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.33. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $490.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

