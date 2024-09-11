Prudential PLC Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $209.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.35. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.39 and a 12-month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.