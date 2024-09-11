Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Trading Up 1.4 %
First Solar stock opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Transactions at First Solar
In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
