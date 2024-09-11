Prudential PLC Trims Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.49% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,966.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 408,492 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 833.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 108,683 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ARKF stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $982.11 million, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

