PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,330 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $114,043,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $9,849,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in PTC by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.08.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

