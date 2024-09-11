Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued on Sunday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.21.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $359.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $361.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $821,151,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,485,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

