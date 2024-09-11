PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Now Covered by Leerink Partners

Stock analysts at Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 128.43% from the stock’s previous close.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $19.70 on Monday. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

