Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Shares Up 2%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.24 and last traded at C$11.24. 274,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 700,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.