Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of JBT opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $111.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 192.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $685,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 34,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

