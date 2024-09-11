Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Reduced by Zacks Research

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $139.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,058,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 119,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.