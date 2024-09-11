Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $866.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 165,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

