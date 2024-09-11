QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QS. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.53.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $397,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,542.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,435 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

