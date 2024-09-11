Quest Partners LLC Acquires 5,448 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

BFAM stock opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

