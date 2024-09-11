Quest Partners LLC Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 186,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1,008.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after buying an additional 104,935 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teleflex by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 456,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,928,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $246.80 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $257.85. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.40.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

