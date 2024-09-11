Quest Partners LLC Buys 5,851 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 146,275.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,913,000 after acquiring an additional 85,658 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,735,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $176.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.21. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elliot K. Fullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

