Quest Partners LLC Grows Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 175.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,247.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

