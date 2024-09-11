Quest Partners LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $157.13.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.