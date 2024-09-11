Quest Partners LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 63,550.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 202,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after buying an additional 79,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ONTO opened at $182.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

