Quest Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

