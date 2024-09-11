Quest Partners LLC Invests $788,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 78,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

