Quest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Quest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 272.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 56,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after buying an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.72. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.