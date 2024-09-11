Quest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 637,254 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6,446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

