Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 176.9% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

