Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,267 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,444,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,860,000 after buying an additional 318,355 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,434,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

