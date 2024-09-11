Quest Partners LLC Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 793,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

