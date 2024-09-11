Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 977.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,130.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,069.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,005.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

