Quest Partners LLC Sells 33,584 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,584 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Elme Communities worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elme Communities by 162.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Elme Communities by 308.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Elme Communities by 438.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Elme Communities by 149.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

