Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.56 and its 200 day moving average is $238.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

