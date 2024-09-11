Rainer Rettig Buys 5,000 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Rainer Rettig purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,969.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mercer International Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Mercer International Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MERC. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Mercer International

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.