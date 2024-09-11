Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Down 0.9%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 12,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

