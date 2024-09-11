Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Read Our Latest Report on O

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.