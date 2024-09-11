Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

