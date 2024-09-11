Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Shares Down 0.9%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.61 and last traded at $58.61. 794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $80.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 52.92%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

